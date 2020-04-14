It’s the end of an era for the cast of Modern Family and fans of the ABC sitcom. After 11 seasons, the beloved show has ended (April 8), leaving many with a little sadness and room for a new show to watch. Sofia Vergara, who played Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on the series, spoke to Australia’s Daily Telegraph and revealed it was difficult to end the show, and she would have loved for it to go on longer. “Why can‘t it be Law & Order?” she said.

©GettyImages Sofia revealed filming was very hard toward the end

“It was the dream job and if I could do it all again I would and I wouldn‘t change anything. Everything was perfect – the scripts, the cast, the writers... We became a family so it’s hard to say goodbye,” she added.

Sofia’s role in the show was pivotal in her career, and it earned her to become television’s highest-paid actress. In regards to the end of filming, the Colombia-born actress star said, “It was bad. We were so upset – all of us. We are really going to miss each other. It‘s not about the work, it’s the people. I’m never going to see them every day like I did. You lose contact in this business. I’m going to miss them. I already miss them!”

©@sofiavergara The cast of ‘Modern Family’ reunited via video chat

The 47-year-old actress jumped into her new role as a judge for America’s Got Talent at the beginning of March. “I’m so happy to join my new family on AGT. This is a new and exciting next chapter for me and I’m extremely proud to be the first Latin judge on the show. I can’t wait to watch all the talent and have fun with all you guys,” she said at the time.