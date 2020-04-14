“I never saw this day coming... sweatpants? The world is going mad. Looking great though.” This example captures the essence of the surprised comments Anna Wintour received from Vogue fans after the magazine shared an image of the iconic Editor-in-Chief working from home. In the image, she poses in her stylish Hamptons home wearing - of course - her signature sunglasses but, oh wait, what’s with the pants? Fashionistas have gone absolutely mad over Anna’s WFH outfit choice: a flattering red striped sweater and... matching sweatpants!

©voguemagazine Anna Wintour wore this outfit to announce the magazine’s event Vogue Global Conversations

The legendary editor, who is famous for sticking to the same fashion formula over the years - printed dress, Manolo Blahnik heels, sunglasses, and necklaces - was questioned last year in one of Vogue’s episodes Go Ask Anna, if she would ever wear tracksuit pants. Her answer was short and clear: “No.” But quarantine and self-isolation may have softened the fashion legend’s resolve. “Didn’t she say she never wears sweatpants :((( this corona changed the world for realz (sic),” mused one of her fans, whereas another was clearly in shock: “Omg Anna Wintour in joggers. The world IS changing.”