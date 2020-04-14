Serena Williams’ cute daughter Alexis Olympia had the most hilarious response when offered some coconut water by her dad Alexis Ohanian this week - and we can’t stop laughing. Sharing a video on his Instagram page, Alexis, showed off some fresh coconuts, declaring he would have to use his “machete skills” on them. As he heads outside to find his adorable daughter, he laments that he needs more practice with his knife technique before shouting “Papa’s got a coconut!”

Alexis can be heard shouting “yeah!” And comes running towards her dad, arms outstretched for a big cuddle. The two have a moment with their arms wrapped around each other, with dad Alexis declaring he’d missed his little girl. Considering Serena Williams , husband Alexis and daughter have been social distancing for over a month, the two can only have been apart from each other for an hour or so! The adorable twosome have been cheering up our lockdown boredom with their hilarious escapades. Only a few days ago, Alexis posted another video of his daughter drawing all over his face with marker pens!

So did the two-year-old like the coconut water that her dad offered her? No. A resounding no. The internet entrepreneur placed the fresh coconut to his daughter’s lips for her to try the juice but her scrunched up nose and clear “no!!” showed that this is not going to be her go-to beverage of choice in the near future. But ever the polite little lady she swiftly followed up with a “no, thank you!” The drink didn’t go to waste, however, as dad Alexis soon knocked it back.