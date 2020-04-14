He donned a hard hat back in 2007 to help rebuild homes after the devastating Katrina hurricane in New Orleans, so Brad Pitt is no stranger to getting his hands dirty and doing some hard lifting. So when Canadian duo Jonathan and Drew Scott invited him to participate in their new show “Celebrity IOU,” it was a no-brainer for the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor.

©https://thescottbrothers.com/ Jonathan and Drew Scott helped create a great new guest suite for Brad Pitt’s long-term makeup artist

Similar to Jennifer Lopez ’s concept of her new Quibi series Thanks a Million, where celebrities pay money to someone who has made an impact on their life, Celebrity IOU asks A-listers to give back to the special people in their lives by surprising them with a home makeover. And it seems Brad’s episode is a particularly emotional one. The star works with the Scott brothers to renovate the guesthouse of his longtime friend and makeup artist, Jean Ann Black while she’s out of town. When Jean is shown it she’s overcome with emotion and even Brad gets a little teary-eyed! Talking about their relationship at one point, he describes them as “like brother and sister.”

And the father-of-six made quite an impression on the Scott brothers. “Brad… I was blown away,” Jonathan remarked. “Drew and I were both surprised. Brad was such a gentleman, and he was so easy to work with and to talk to,“ Jonathan continued. ”It was remarkable, too, because – I’ve never had this before with any celebrity I’ve ever met, but when he came in, the very first time, he took the time to meet everybody and he remembered every single crew member’s name, both the production crew and construction crew. He was through and through a true gentleman.”