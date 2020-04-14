Celebrity exes back together again and more trending news

Zac Efron and ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens are reuniting – well, kind of. The former couple are getting back together professionally to join their High School Musical castmates Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, and Lucas Grabeel to participate in the Disney TV special Disney Family Singalong on Thursday on ABC. Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato are also scheduled to perform in what looks to be one of the most uplifting shows of the week.

As Khloé Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson hunker down under the same roof, former couple Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are showing they are still having the best time while quarantining together. The actress, who divorced the actor in 2000, has been sharing a series of fun photos from their lockdown with their three daughters, Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26. The latest snap shows the friendly exes together in their “Family book club... ⁣quarantine edition,” reading Laura Day’s How to Rule the World from Your Couch.

©demimoore Bruce Willis (back, on left) joined wife Demi Moore (far left) for the family book club

Sad news from the world of royalty: Cuban royal Grand Duchess Maria-Teresa of Luxembourg is in mourning after a relative died of the coronavirus back in her home country.

Prince William, meanwhile, has taken on a new job during the pandemic.