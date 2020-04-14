Celebrity exes back together again and more trending news

Zac Efron and ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens are reuniting – well, kind of. The former couple are getting back together professionally to join their High School Musical castmates Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, and Lucas Grabeel to participate in the Disney TV special Disney Family Singalong on Thursday on ABC. Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato are also scheduled to perform in what looks to be one of the most uplifting shows of the week.
As Khloé Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson hunker down under the same roof, former couple Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are showing they are still having the best time while quarantining together. The actress, who divorced the actor in 2000, has been sharing a series of fun photos from their lockdown with their three daughters, Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26. The latest snap shows the friendly exes together in their “Family book club... quarantine edition,” reading Laura Day’s How to Rule the World from Your Couch.
Sad news from the world of royalty: Cuban royal Grand Duchess Maria-Teresa of Luxembourg is in mourning after a relative died of the coronavirus back in her home country.
Prince William, meanwhile, has taken on a new job during the pandemic.
You thought festival season was canceled? Think again. Anitta and J Balvin are on the roster of more than 35 artists for the 48-hour Music Lives Festival, which kicks off this Friday. Fonseca, Gente De Zona and Nas will be among the stars performing from their homes to raise funds for the battle against coronavirus, with proceeds going to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fun.
Halle Berry has launched her health and wellness app early to help us get through the coronavirus pandemic. The Oscar winner unveiled the Re-spin app, which contains both workouts and mental health resources, telling followers on Instagram: “This time in the world is challenging for each of us in different ways.” Describing the app as a “digital health and wellness community,” Halle says she hopes that Re-spin will be helpful as a “wellness resource, a place to connect, to learn something new or maybe just as a distraction from our surreal circumstances.”
Cara Delevingne wants you to do yoga with her. The model and actress will be hosting sessions on Puma’s Instagram Live weekly at 10am PST on Sundays until May 3, joined by her yoga instructor Colin Dunsmuir.
