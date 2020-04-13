Khloé Kardashian through her daughter True the most adorable birthday party along with her ex Tristan Thompson during the Coronavirus lockdown. Despite the unprecedented circumstances, the two-year-old toddler received the most luxurious gifts with a special message from her mother. “Happy birthday my sweet TuTu!! You are all of my unforgettable memories of the past few years, the precious magical moments of the present and the promise of a happy future. You are literally my entire world! I can’t believe you are TWO!! You make my life complete and I can’t wait to have forever with you!!! Until the end of time; I love you my sweet girl.”, shared Khloé on her post.

©Judith Leiber True received a pair of Judith Leiber for her birthday

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showered her daughter with a special Trolls-themed birthday party and a pair of Judith Leiber glittery purses. These purses are not only high-priced but also collector’s edition. Khloe’s daughter received not one but two $5k crystal-covered clutches - one ice-cream shaped and the other one inspired in french fries and rainbows. These whimsical purses are probably every little girl’s dream. Judith Leiber is known for exotic handbags and accessories. The french fries rainbow purse is valued at $5,695 and the ice cream purse costs $4,995. Each purse is encrusted with crystals - definitely a guilt-free indulgence to have during her birthday.