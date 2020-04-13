Mamba Day is forever in the heart of Vanessa Bryant. Kobe Bryant’s wife took to social media to honor her late love on the anniversary of his final game in the NBA and recount the moments that lead to his retirement. On Monday, April 13, the mother-of-four penned an emotional message – alongside a video – on the four-year anniversary of the achievement. “My husband worked his ass off for 20 years. Gave it his all. All he wanted was to spend time with our girls and me to make up for lost time,” she wrote. “He wanted to be there for every single milestone and special moment in our girls lives.”

©GettyImages Vanessa Bryant celebrated Mamba Day with an emotional post

The 37-year-old reflected on all of the things Kobe was able to accomplish in the moments after his retirement up until his untimely passing. “He only got to enjoy 3 years and 9 months of retirement. We had 2 more daughters, he won an Oscar, he opened Granity studios, he became a 5x best selling author and coached Gianna’s basketball team in that time. She worked hard and gave her all 7 days a week just like her daddy. I wish I could back to that morning, every day. I wish they had a normal local game on 1/26. Life truly isn’t fair. This is just senseless.”