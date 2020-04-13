Mamba Day is forever in the heart of Vanessa Bryant. Kobe Bryant’s wife took to social media to honor her late love on the anniversary of his final game in the NBA and recount the moments that lead to his retirement. On Monday, April 13, the mother-of-four penned an emotional message – alongside a video – on the four-year anniversary of the achievement. “My husband worked his ass off for 20 years. Gave it his all. All he wanted was to spend time with our girls and me to make up for lost time,” she wrote. “He wanted to be there for every single milestone and special moment in our girls lives.”
The 37-year-old reflected on all of the things Kobe was able to accomplish in the moments after his retirement up until his untimely passing. “He only got to enjoy 3 years and 9 months of retirement. We had 2 more daughters, he won an Oscar, he opened Granity studios, he became a 5x best selling author and coached Gianna’s basketball team in that time. She worked hard and gave her all 7 days a week just like her daddy. I wish I could back to that morning, every day. I wish they had a normal local game on 1/26. Life truly isn’t fair. This is just senseless.”
Kobe, who was 41, passed away on January 26 along with the couple’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter accident. Since the crash, Vanessa has taken to her social media to share memories and open up about the loss of her husband and daughter. Earlier this month, Vanessa was joined by her and Kobe’s 17-year-old daughter Natalia for her first televised interview.
In the emotional spot for ESPN, V and Nat celebrated Kobe’s induction into the NBA Hall of Fame. “It‘s an incredible accomplishment and honor and we are extremely proud of him,” Vanessa said as she became emotional. “Obviously, we wish that he was here with us to celebrate, but it’s definitely the peak of his NBA career and every accomplishment that he had as an athlete was a stepping stone to be here.”