We all know the age-old story of Beauty and the Beast. Well, now there is The Baker and the Beauty, a modern day take on the fairy tale with a cultural focus hitting television tonight. The ABC show, which airs Mondays at 10 p.m. EST, stars Victor Rasuk, Lisa Vidal, Carlos Gomez and Nathalie Kelley as international superstar and extremely wealthy Noa Hollander. It’s the perfect show to keep us entertained right now. “That‘s what I love about it; it’s feel good, but it’s real authentic in tone,” Nathalie tells HOLA! USA of the Latinx show. “It’s super relatable. Also, it’s a big win for Latin culture to be able to play on a show with an all Latin cast and to tell the story of a very loving Latin family.”

©ABC/Francisco Roman Nathalie calls herself an ‘undercover Latina’

The Australian actress, whose parents are from Peru and Argentina, was a staple on the hit CW show Dynasty before joining this all-star series. “I‘m super excited that this is my next gig,” she says. “I feel like when I watched Crazy Rich Asians, even though I wasn’t Asian, I was like, ‘I can get down with that family.’ I understand the dynamics, and I understand their world. It was really powerful for me, and I feel like that’s kind of what this show is about in a Latin context.”

And with the show’s premise surrounding Daniel Garcia and his Cuban family’s bakery, food is obviously an integral part of the show. Keep reading to see how a gluten-free vegetarian like Nathalie made the role work for her and why during this global crisis she is turning to the kitchen and Qigong.

©GettyImages The role in The Baker and the Beauty has extra special meaning for Nathalie

HOLA! USA: When you read the script and saw this is about a Latino family, was that a big reason you wanted to be involved?

Nathalie Kelley: “I call myself an undercover Latina because I have my stepdad‘s last name, which is Kelley, and then I have a thick Australian accent. I’m actually 100% ethnically Latina, my mom is from Peru; my dad is from Argentina, and my grandma still speaks Quechuan, which is the language of the Incas. I’m really deeply connected to my ancestry and my lineage. The fact that I could be a part of this story is such a big, proud moment for me and for my family too. I’m just really grateful to be a part of something that connects people to love.”