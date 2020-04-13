Jennifer Lopez is identical to daughter Emme in sweet new photos

The clearest example of the saying, “the apple does not fall from the tree,” can be found in the children that Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony share While their son, Max, is identical to his father, little Emme is the spitting image of the diva from the Bronx, and to prove it we refer to the evidence. Recently, JLo has shared some images on his networks alongside her daughter during the COVID-19 quarantine.

©@jlo Jennifer Lopez and twin, Emme and Max

Apart inheriting the musical talent of her parents, Emme also has the same stunning look as her famous mom. In the sweet pic, the mother-of-two and Emme are seen making funny faces in front of the camera. If we were to list the similarities between the two, we would never finish naming them!

©@jlo Emme and JLo similarity is undeniable

Emme has the same look, the same nose and even the same smile as her mother —just some of the traits they have in common and that do not stop surprising us.