There’s a reason Selena Gomez has become more open about her journey. In a new interview with Interview magazine, the Rare songstress spoke to BFF Amy Schumer about gaining control of her story over the years. “I had to start opening up because people were taking away my narrative and it was killing me,” the 27-year-old explained. “I’m so young and I’m going to keep changing and no one has the right to tell me how my life’s going.”

©Eli Russell Linnetz Selena Gomez shares why it was important for her to start telling her own story

Selena has been vocal about her love life, mental health issues and health. The Dance Again singer admits that being in the public eye, at times, hindered her career, but it has also worked in her favor. “The sad part is that I don’t remember a time when that wasn’t the case. What has kept me afloat is that I know eventually it’ll be someone else – and I don’t mean that in a negative way.”

She continued: “Sometimes it’s been bad for my career, but other times it’s like ‘Now I can talk about things like my depression and anxiety, things that I’ve struggled with and which I’m totally open about, because I believe in seeking help.’ But other than that, what keeps me grounded is that I do my best to avoid it. It’s not like I don’t live my life.”