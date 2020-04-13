Luisana Lopilato is taking a stand and backing her husband Michael Bublé against a slew of naysayers who are asking the model to leave him. The comments are due to [what some followers felt are] some worrisome videos of the couple in which Luisana looks uncomfortable. In one of the videos, her husband can be seen elbowing her in a way that caused concerns among fans, brushing her off abruptly when she was fixing his hair and grabbing her arm to pull her in for a hug.

Fans quickly took to social media to air their concerns about his treatment of his wife, sharing other videos of instances where they felt he might have been a bit rough as well. The actress took to her social media page to tell them that they are wrong for speaking such things and that she knows who her husband truly is. Although her message addressed the overall concern, some parts of it indirectly called out comedian Martín Cirio (aka La Faraona) who shared a complication of all the instances fans were discussing.

©GettyImages Michael and Luisana got married in March 2011 and have been married for close to a decade

In her message to fans, she starts off by saying, “It’s incredible how some people are!! While we are in the middle of a pandemic, and living our lives under quarantine, angst, fear, loneliness, and uncertainty of all kinds! [I] come out every day with my husband to try to do [social media] lives to bring some happiness, entertainment, longing, and we have to put up with, hear and see what people with ill intentions are posting without knowing anything about our family...”

She continued, “...and after all the pain that we have experienced, I want you all to know that I have no doubts about who my husband is and that I would chose him again a thousand times over!! It’s not fair! This person is causing harm and taking advantage of this pandemic where people are suffering, dying and under quarantine, to gain fame and more followers. They are sharing lies and that I will not allow because they are disrespecting my family, so I ask all of you who have trusted me for years to not allow this either!”