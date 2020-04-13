The global pandemic has affected many people but others are finding the silver lining through new skills, like Ricky Martin’s son, Matteo Martin. Recently, Mateo shows off his new photography skills on social media with a picture of Ricky standing under the gleaming sun. As Ricky continues to practice social distance with his family, he is practicing his new poses with Matteo’s artistic skills. The photo shows Ricky posing very vogue while modeling a black sweater and what appears to be a modern kilt.
The father-of-four is a very dedicated and supportive father. While the Puerto Rican singer continues to social distance during the Coronavirus pandemic, he is helping Matteo practice his artistic abilities. It is without a doubt that the 11-year-old and one of the older siblings is keeping the family entertained during this difficult time. In addition to helping his son pursue his photographic passion, Ricky is helping health workers continue to fight the Coronavirus by donating protective gear to a local hospital in Puerto Rico. Ricky has been urging his fans to be responsible and stay home.
The 48-year-old singer believes that the best way to combat a global crisis is with a severe quarantine. He continued to share with his fans the importance of being patient while social distancing. That’s why the global superstar teamed up with CharityStars for the #HelpFromHome campaign to raise funds for the health workers on the frontline against the Coronavirus outbreak. Already the project has raised over $106,000 with the hope to reach other countries in the world. Ricky also released a remix of his new song Tiburones in collaboration with Farruko. The song is now available on all digital platforms.