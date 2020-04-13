The global pandemic has affected many people but others are finding the silver lining through new skills, like Ricky Martin’s son, Matteo Martin. Recently, Mateo shows off his new photography skills on social media with a picture of Ricky standing under the gleaming sun. As Ricky continues to practice social distance with his family, he is practicing his new poses with Matteo’s artistic skills. The photo shows Ricky posing very vogue while modeling a black sweater and what appears to be a modern kilt.

©@ricky_martin The Puerto Rican singer urges his fans to stay home and be responsible.

The father-of-four is a very dedicated and supportive father. While the Puerto Rican singer continues to social distance during the Coronavirus pandemic, he is helping Matteo practice his artistic abilities. It is without a doubt that the 11-year-old and one of the older siblings is keeping the family entertained during this difficult time. In addition to helping his son pursue his photographic passion, Ricky is helping health workers continue to fight the Coronavirus by donating protective gear to a local hospital in Puerto Rico. Ricky has been urging his fans to be responsible and stay home.