Michelle Obama shared a sweet Easter memory featuring her daughters Sasha and Malia. The former First Lady of the United States wrote an inspiring message, in honor of the holiday, and shared an adorable throwback of her and Barack Obama’s girls. “As many of us celebrate Easter and Passover during this time of physical distancing, I know that we may be missing the togetherness and traditions we’ve shared in years past,” she wrote. “This year, I’ve been feeling a newfound sense of gratitude for all the little moments I used to take for granted.”

©@michelleobama Michelle Obama celebrated Easter with throwback photo

She continued: “And I know so many of you are also trying your best to make new memories, like attending church online or sharing Sunday dinner over video chat with your relatives. What are your favorite Easter or Passover traditions and how do you plan on keeping them alive this year? I would love to hear all about them in the comments.”

In addition to the post, the proud mom shared a picture of her family waving to the crowd from the balcony of the White House. Making the picture even sweeter are Sasha and Malia, who were much younger in the photo.

Michelle and Barack have gotten used to the new normal of having their young adult daughters back in the house. In March, the Becoming author opened up about how the Coronavirus pandemic ended classes for Sasha, 18, and Malia, 21, and what it’s been like having them around full-time again.