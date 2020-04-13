Michelle Obama shared a sweet Easter memory featuring her daughters Sasha and Malia. The former First Lady of the United States wrote an inspiring message, in honor of the holiday, and shared an adorable throwback of her and Barack Obama’s girls. “As many of us celebrate Easter and Passover during this time of physical distancing, I know that we may be missing the togetherness and traditions we’ve shared in years past,” she wrote. “This year, I’ve been feeling a newfound sense of gratitude for all the little moments I used to take for granted.”
She continued: “And I know so many of you are also trying your best to make new memories, like attending church online or sharing Sunday dinner over video chat with your relatives. What are your favorite Easter or Passover traditions and how do you plan on keeping them alive this year? I would love to hear all about them in the comments.”
In addition to the post, the proud mom shared a picture of her family waving to the crowd from the balcony of the White House. Making the picture even sweeter are Sasha and Malia, who were much younger in the photo.
Michelle and Barack have gotten used to the new normal of having their young adult daughters back in the house. In March, the Becoming author opened up about how the Coronavirus pandemic ended classes for Sasha, 18, and Malia, 21, and what it’s been like having them around full-time again.
“I shouldn’t have boasted about that,” she told her friend Ellen DeGeneres during a phone call. “The Gods were getting me back. They’re back. Everybody’s home. The girls are back because colleges are now online. They’re off in their respective rooms doing their online classes and ignoring us.”
Although she was happy about her initial status as an empty nester, the challenging time comes with perks. “The positive side, for us, it has forced us to continue to sit down with each other and have real conversations,” she shared. “Really ask questions and figure out how to keep ourselves occupied without TV’s or computers. It’s a good exercise in reminding us that we just don’t need half of the stuff that we have, when times are tough, having each other having your health, we can do with a lot less.”