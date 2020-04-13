Over 3,000 individuals participated in a virtual memorial service for Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and her young son Gideon. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revealed on social media that about 120 family members, as well as 3,000 friends, celebrated the pair’s lives over the Easter weekend. Maeve’s uncles Timmy Shriver and Mark Bailey officiated the Zoom service, while singers Kenny Chesney, Natasha Bedingfield, and Melissa Etheridge performed.

©Facebook Friends and family participated in a virtual memorial service for Maeve and Gideon

Mark Bailey, who is married to Rory Kennedy, told People magazine that Maeve’s sister Kat and her husband Tyson “worked directly with Zoom’s tech department” to figure out how to make the service, titled “A Gathering of Love and Thanksgiving for Maeve and Gideon,” happen with such a large number of participants. Mark said, “While we’re not in the same space, we can’t hug or kiss, we’re not physically with each other, they’re still with us. And it means so much to us to have you here with us too. And so through this nutty Zoom call, we’re going to share and touch and visit and shine a light on this love for Maeve and Gideon that holds us all together.”

Maeve’s husband David McKean recalled their “intense love” story during his eulogy. He shared, “That intense love never dulled at all. It just grew. It got deeper and more complex and more complete. It incorporated our triumphs and our struggles and our joy and our fights and more laughter than anyone could ever expect to a lifetime, and it became the foundation on which we built our lives.”