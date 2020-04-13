Jennifer Lopez had a very special reunion with one of her exes. On Easter Sunday, the Jenny from the Block singer joined P. Diddy for his live Dance-A-Thon in support of the healthcare workers on the frontlines of the Coronavirus. It was a true party as the two native New Yorkers linked up and picked up like no time has passed. Jennifer and Diddy partied like it was 1999, as they danced to Elvis Crespo’s Suavemente. “I probably taught you that,” the 50-year-old said as she broke out her salsa moves. “Did I teach you that?” But the best part is that the two former loves showed that three is definitely NOT a crowd, because Jennifer’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez was there, too.

©@diddy Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez joined P Diddy’s dance-a-thon

The former New York Yankee player joined the party and raised a bottle of Presidente beer with the host. “Puffy,” Jennifer said referring to the rapper’s old moniker. “You have to know this because I don’t think you know this, this guy right here is your biggest fan,” she said.