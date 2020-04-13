Jennifer Lopez had a very special reunion with one of her exes. On Easter Sunday, the Jenny from the Block singer joined P. Diddy for his live Dance-A-Thon in support of the healthcare workers on the frontlines of the Coronavirus. It was a true party as the two native New Yorkers linked up and picked up like no time has passed. Jennifer and Diddy partied like it was 1999, as they danced to Elvis Crespo’s Suavemente. “I probably taught you that,” the 50-year-old said as she broke out her salsa moves. “Did I teach you that?” But the best part is that the two former loves showed that three is definitely NOT a crowd, because Jennifer’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez was there, too.
The former New York Yankee player joined the party and raised a bottle of Presidente beer with the host. “Puffy,” Jennifer said referring to the rapper’s old moniker. “You have to know this because I don’t think you know this, this guy right here is your biggest fan,” she said.
Jennifer and Diddy dated from 1999 to 2001. The duo were briefly reunited in 2018 when the hip-hop mogul attended the final show of her All I Have Las Vegas residency. The pair and A-Rod spent part of the evening dancing during the after party.
Diddy’s dance-a-thon was a star-studded event. The rapper was joined by Maluma, J Balvin, Naomi Campbell, Drake, LeBron James and more stars throughout the nine hour event. At Casa Lopez-Rodriguez, the pair and their four children made the best of their at home Easter celebrations.
The triple-threat was in mom mode as she gave the instructions for her 12-year-old twins Max and Emme, and A-Rod’s daughters Natasha, 15, and 11-year-old Ella. The group hilariously took in search of eggs in the backyard as their parents hilariously cheer them on. At the end of the game, it was Ella who rounded things out with 10 eggs.