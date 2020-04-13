The challenge was initiated by Ellen DeGeneres to motivate people to get more exercise during social isolation. The Plank That Song challenge requires the person to pick a song and sing it all the way through while holding the plank. The core workout is already motivating many people to workout during lockdown. “You know us old school peeps know wassup with the jams! You killed it!! #OldSchoolForLife”, shared Mario on Eva’s video post. The 45-year-old actress is not ashamed to show her grey roots either. Santi’s mom is no strange to indoor workouts where she constantly reveals her fitness routine with yoga poses, arm and tone workouts. It seems Eva has already touched up her own roots while social distancing, before going live on the web series Stars In The House, a daily live-streamed series to support The Actors Fund.

©@evalongoria Eva Longoria recently joined a web series called Stars In The House

Eva recently joined a virtual chat with the Desperate Housewives reunion where she confesses that she is loving quarantine because she has the opportunity to enjoy time with Santi. In the virtual reunion Eva talks about her experience while filming the show, bonding with Vanessa Williams over beauty pageants and her admiration for Felicity Huffman as an actress, all while her husband José Bastón brings her a big glass of wine. Now that is goals!