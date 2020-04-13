Country star Sturgill Simpson has tested positive for the coronavirus after taking a drive-thru test, weeks after first reporting symptoms at a local hospital. The 41-year-old Grammy winner revealed that he first went to the hospital on March 13 due to chest pains, fever and high blood pressure, but was denied a COVID-19 test. He explained that on April 6, he and his wife managed to get tested at a free drive-thru testing facility outside a National Guard depot. “On Friday April 10th,” he revealed, “after almost one month without any symptoms, I received a call from the Nashville CDC stating that my test resulted in a positive detection for Covid-19.” His wife tested negative, but he is now on quarantine at home until April 19.

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos has also tested positive for COVID-19. The news comes about two weeks after his wife, Ali Wentworth was diagnosed with the virus. While at the time of her diagnosis, Ali said she’d “never been sicker”, her husband says that for now he has no symptoms and is “feeling great.”

Can you imagine being on lockdown with your ex? Well, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson – who split after he was unfaithful to her with ex-family friend Jordyn Woods – are not just spending quarantine together, but also teamed up to throw a fun birthday party-of-three for daughter True.

©ouichefcourtney Al Roker’s daughter Courtney got engaged while self-isolating with now-fiancé Wesley Laga

Al Roker’s daughter Courtney Roker has found that lockdown makes the heart grow fonder. The TV star confirmed on social media that his little girl, a recipe developed for Chefman, just got engaged to actor, director and DJ Wesley Laga while in quarantine. The couple planned to get engaged in Paris, but instead Wesley brought Paris to her “with the music, lights and live cam shot of the Eiffel Tower on our TV,” said Courtney. Proud dad Al says he couldn’t be more “thrilled.”