Dressed in a chic white dress, her dark locks lose and posing in the garden with beautiful pink flowers, Dayanara Torres looks absolutely stunning in the picture she shared online to wish a happy Easter to her followers. “Beautiful,” and “As delicate and gorgeous as the flowers” were some of the comments she received from her fans. But there were also praises for the photographer, 16-year-old Ryan Muniz , who beautifully captured how he sees his mom in one single image.

©dayanarapr Dayanara looks gorgeous in this picture taken by her son Ryan

The Puerto Rican beauty has shared on many occasions how much her family means to her. Her mom doña Luz, and the two sons she had with Marc Anthony, 19-year-old Cristian and 16-year-old Ryan have been her support and strength while fighting against skin cancer, something that, fortunately is now under control. Dayanara shared a beautiful video very recently to mark the National Siblings Day where we can see adorable moments featuring her sons. “I am melting,” she said alongside the video, “brotherly love, it doesn’t get better than this. Love was never missing in our place, there was more than enough! Same as my mom and dad raised us.”

Cristian and Ryan absolutely adore their mom and each other. Although Cristian moved out of the family home to study Art and Design in New York, he has been constantly keeping in touch. “I know he misses me because he calls me a lot!,” she said in an interview with People en Español. Since the 19-year-old left, Ryan and Dayanara have spent more time together, and if her eldest son is a talented artist, Ryan has also proved that he’s a creative soul - only natural when you consider who his parents are. The 16-year-old is a gifted photographer, and the proof is in Dayanara’s latest pic. “Through Ryan’s eyes,” she said crediting the beautiful image.