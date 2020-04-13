So you’ve got a ton of Easter egg chocolate left over – what better use for it all that this wonderful recipe that Salma Hayek shared on her Instagram? Dressed in comfy overalls, glasses and her hair in loose curls around her shoulders, the Mexican actress took fans though a step-by-step tutorial to make ‘Easter home-made chocolates.’ And we not only got to see her culinary skills but also got a glimpse of 12-year-old Valentina Paloma Pinault and husband François-Henri Pinault ’s voice could be heard in the background.
The entertaining clip shows Salma smashing nuts with a rolling pin that have been covered in melted sugar, placing the smashed sugar-coated nuts into moulds and then pouring melted chocolate on top. “Yummy yummy yummy!” The actress exclaimed while warning viewers not to be tempted to eat all the chocolate prior to melting it in the pan! She also gave an insight into preferences at home, stating: “My husband likes milk [chocolate], I like it dark.”
And as the chocolate is stirred in a bowl over a pan of hot water, an arm comes out of nowhere holding a chunk of banana which is quickly dunked into the melted chocolate to be consumed off camera. “Be careful your kids don’t have banana for breakfast and then drop it in your chocolate!” The Frida actress hilariously exclaims. Valentina is later seen helping her mom smash up dark chocolate with a rolling pin, which then provokes another funny family exchange. François-Henri is heard asking in French if all his chocolate is getting used up, to which his wife retorts: “no, it’s not your chocolate, it’s mine!” Daddy and daughter are then heard in the background laughing and talking in French and are promptly “shussshed! By Salma.
Spicing the recipe up to pay homage to her Mexican roots, Salma adds a pinch of cayenne pepper “my favourite thing” as she calls it and some tequila to the melted chocolate, stirring it and then pouring it over the broken nut pieces in the egg-shaped moulds. Salma finishes the video by wishing everyone a “Happy Easter, ¡Felices Pascuas!” The finished eggs are seen post-cooling, wrapped up in golden shiny paper and looking very professional. We’re heading to the kitchen right now to grab our aprons!!