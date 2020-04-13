And as the chocolate is stirred in a bowl over a pan of hot water, an arm comes out of nowhere holding a chunk of banana which is quickly dunked into the melted chocolate to be consumed off camera. “Be careful your kids don’t have banana for breakfast and then drop it in your chocolate!” The Frida actress hilariously exclaims. Valentina is later seen helping her mom smash up dark chocolate with a rolling pin, which then provokes another funny family exchange. François-Henri is heard asking in French if all his chocolate is getting used up, to which his wife retorts: “no, it’s not your chocolate, it’s mine!” Daddy and daughter are then heard in the background laughing and talking in French and are promptly “shussshed! By Salma.

Spicing the recipe up to pay homage to her Mexican roots, Salma adds a pinch of cayenne pepper “my favourite thing” as she calls it and some tequila to the melted chocolate, stirring it and then pouring it over the broken nut pieces in the egg-shaped moulds. Salma finishes the video by wishing everyone a “Happy Easter, ¡Felices Pascuas!” The finished eggs are seen post-cooling, wrapped up in golden shiny paper and looking very professional. We’re heading to the kitchen right now to grab our aprons!!