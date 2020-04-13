If Jennifer Lopez organizes her wedding with Alex Rodriguez the same way he planned the family Easter egg hunt over the weekend, we are in for a treat! The former baseball player shared a sweet video of JLo’s and Marc Anthony ’s twins Max and Emme and his daughters Ella and Natasha ready for the challenge, and it’s the cutest thing you’ll see today!

Loading the player...

We can see the Bronx diva dressed in a stylish cream kaftan over her bikini, wearing her signature hoop earrings and giving the children the instructions to follow. They all listen carefully holding their Easter bunny buckets and when Jennifer kicks off the search, off they run! Max, dressed in his pajamas, looks for the eggs up in the trees while Emme and Ella jump in the swimming pool without a second thought! In the meantime, Alex Rodriguez shows off his commentary skills detailling the best moments of the “game.” “Very impressed,” he says while we can hear his fiancée laughing in the background, “Emme, down, “Ella, down, Max and Natasha, next,” After the exciting search, the children gather around a table full of delicious food to count their treasure and the winner is.... Ella with ten eggs!