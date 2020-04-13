Their love story was the focus of media attention for years and when they announced their divorce in 2016, it sent shockwaves around the globe. The sadness the split caused often focused on the fate of their six children – who would they live with and how would they cope with this seismic shift in their daily lives. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were given shared custody of Knox, Vivienne, Pax, Shiloh, Maddox and Zahara, but it’s only now been revealed how their education is going to pan out.

©GettyImages Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox will attend traditional school once the pandemic is over

According to Us Weekly, Brad has been keen that the children undertake traditional schooling and, according to a source, it’s also something “the children’s therapist also recommended. Brad wants the kids to be in a school setting and not isolated being homeschooled.” This new condition of their agreement would apply to the couple’s youngest children: Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. And obviously the new condition will only take effect after the current pandemic is over.

Angelina and Brad’s eldest child, Maddox , 18, is a student at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea. Although, due to the COVID-19 outbreak , he is apparently taking online classes back at home, a source also told Us Weekly. “Maddox is home from school and focusing on his Korean and Russian studies until school reopens,” the insider said. “Angelina has the other children on a routine by waking them up early everyday and getting them started on their school tasks shortly afterwards.”