Vanessa Bryant gave the world a glimpse at her family’s Easter fun. The 37-year-old L.A. native shared a charming holiday Instagram video on Saturday, April 11, featuring her daughters Bianka, three, and nine-month-old Capri. The delightful duo focus on a shimmering, oversized Easter egg in the clip. Bianka, who dons cozy pink pajamas, is on a mission to break the candy confection open using a wooden hammer. As she shields herself with a cute pair of polka dot glasses, Capri bemusedly looks on. But can they crack it open to get the sweet surprise inside?

©@vanessabryant One of Vanessa Bryant’s 2019 Easter photos



“Easter Treats!🐰🥚,” the mom captioned, “Bianka & Capri 💕Thank you @jeffleatham.” After watching Bianka use all her might to try and break open the egg, Vanessa can be heard offering her services. “I’ll help you,” the mom-of-four says in the clip, ahead of cracking it open. “Oh look! There’s treats inside! Let’s see what’s in there.”

Little Capri giggles as her mom pulls shimmering crinkle paper out of the freshly-made hole. “Is that funny Koko Bean?” Vanessa asks. “Is that so cute?” Finally, the inner prize is revealed! “Look! There’s chocolate,” she says. “Can I eat it?” Bianka adorably asks. “Yeah,” Vanessa replies, “baby bites.”