Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from the hospital. The 55-year-old United Kingdom leader was released this weekend, after spending eight days - including a brief stint in intensive care - battling coronavirus there, Variety reported. Although he is out, he will “not immediately go back to work.”

Saturday Night Live said goodbye to their longtime Music Producer Hal Willner. The closing moments of SNL’s Home Edition were a virtual tribute to Hal, who died from coronavirus this past week. SNL icons like Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, Tina Fey, Molly Shannon and more honored his legacy with a moving montage. “We appreciate everything you did for us, Hal,” Adam Sandler said at one point. “We’re gonna miss you so much.”

Speaking of Saturday Night Live: Home Edition, Tom Hanks hosted the show late last night after his battle with coronavirus. Watch the A-lister give his opening monologue from home: