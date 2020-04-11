Eva Longoria announces ‘Desperate Housewives’ reunion

desperate housewives

Desperate Housewives is back! Well, sort of.  Eva Longoria  took to Instagram on Friday, April 9 to announce that a reunion for her hit ABC series is “finally here.” Five of the show’s stars are confirmed to appear in a virtual broadcast to raise money for the Actor’s Fund. “I’m so excited to chat with the girls this Sunday 5pm/8pm EST,” Eva said in a video, delighting her fans. Which housewives are back, you ask? Read on!

The ﻿Desperate Housewives cast is reuniting

“I’m going to be on this web series - not only me, but there will be a Desperate Housewives reunion!” Eva says in the video, which you can watch in full below. “It’s benefiting the Actor’s Fund because a lot of productions have gone dark, obviously during this time.” The only details known are that the girls will be “chatting and taking questions.”

Eva is among a confirmed five of Desperate stars, which includes: Marcia Cross, Dana Delany, Brenda Strong and Vanessa Williams. Noticeably missing from the bunch is Teri Hatcher and  Felicity Huffman , who has been lying low after pleading guilty for her part of the college admissions scandal. Of course, surprises are always in store on Wisteria Lane! Teri happened to have her own mini reunion with Vanessa on her Instagram Live series Van Therapy this past week, where the two discussed “feeling good in your own skin,” among other topics.

 

Alas, Eva is urging everyone to tune in on “Sunday, August 12…” Wait a second... “I don’t know what month it is!” she exclaimed in the most relatable quarantine quip ever. It’s okay - neither do we! “I’m not editing this cause it just takes too long,” she added. “April. We are in the month of April!” Yes, you can catch Eva and her co-stars LIVE on  Stars in the House  hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley via the Actors Fund YouTube Channel or on SiriusXM this Sunday, April 12.

