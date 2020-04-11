Eva Longoria announces ‘Desperate Housewives’ reunion

Desperate Housewives is back! Well, sort of. Eva Longoria took to Instagram on Friday, April 9 to announce that a reunion for her hit ABC series is “finally here.” Five of the show’s stars are confirmed to appear in a virtual broadcast to raise money for the Actor’s Fund. “I’m so excited to chat with the girls this Sunday 5pm/8pm EST,” Eva said in a video, delighting her fans. Which housewives are back, you ask? Read on!

©GettyImages The ﻿Desperate Housewives cast is reuniting

“I’m going to be on this web series - not only me, but there will be a Desperate Housewives reunion!” Eva says in the video, which you can watch in full below. “It’s benefiting the Actor’s Fund because a lot of productions have gone dark, obviously during this time.” The only details known are that the girls will be “chatting and taking questions.”

Eva is among a confirmed five of Desperate stars, which includes: Marcia Cross, Dana Delany, Brenda Strong and Vanessa Williams. Noticeably missing from the bunch is Teri Hatcher and Felicity Huffman , who has been lying low after pleading guilty for her part of the college admissions scandal. Of course, surprises are always in store on Wisteria Lane! Teri happened to have her own mini reunion with Vanessa on her Instagram Live series Van Therapy this past week, where the two discussed “feeling good in your own skin,” among other topics.