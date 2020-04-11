Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is the gift that keeps on giving. Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have been brightening our quarantine days by sharing their sweet 2-year-old’s home-bound shenanigans with the world. The latest of which is Olympia giving her internet entrepreneur dad a “marker makeover” (which is exactly as it sounds). It all started when the dad-of-one posted adorable videos of his daughter coloring on Saturday, April 11. Olympia decided to test her drawing skills off the canvas and what happened next was pretty typical.

©@alexisohanian Artist Olympia prepared a new kind of masterpiece

“Why did you do that?” Alexis Sr. asks his Jr. who had swapped coloring on a poster board of animal outlines for her own face. “Aren’t you supposed to be drawing on your animals?” Next the cutie pie began to point her blue marker at her dad’s face. “You wanna draw on Papa’s face?” Alex asked. “Okay!” she replied, almost in disbelief.

©@alexisohanian Olympia added a touch of blue to her dad’s nose

Olympia immediately began to giggle at the prospect of coloring on her daddy. After drawing on his cheek and nose, she thought it was hysterical that her and dad both had matching marker faces. This sweet daddy-daughter moment exemplifies how it’s the little things that matter most - especially these days.

The tiny tot had another playful instance with her dad last weekend. She gave him the runaround on their private tennis court after stealing his hat. “@olympiaohanian is the reigning champ of Keep Away in our household,” her dad captioned a hilarious Instagram video post. “I‘m going to need a new hat, @eclipsefoods because I’m still chasing this kid.” Watch the hysterical video here!