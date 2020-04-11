The Countess of Wessex left her Surrey home for a worthwhile reason. Prince Edward’s wife visited the Hope Hub, which works to prevent and end homelessness in Surrey Heath and surrounding areas. “It was a joy to welcome HRH The Countess of Wessex,” the Surrey Heath Council Twitter account wrote. She met staff and volunteers in an effort to “help pack emergency food parcels for vulnerable Clients who are in temporary accommodation during COVID-19 and would otherwise be homeless.”

©@Surreyheath The Countess of Wessex left quarantine to help the homeless

Sandra Bullock and her children did their part to help the Children’s Hospital L.A. during this difficult time. The 55-year-old Oscar winner and kids Laila and Louis joined the star’s boyfriend Bryan Randall in donating 6,000 KN95 masks to the healthcare professionals fighting the coronavirus pandemic. On Instagram Story, Bryan credited Laila and Luis with the idea. “Kids wanted to give masks. 6000 of them went to the warriors on the front lines in downtown LA,” he wrote. “Thank you Olivia at #adventistwhitememorial. Thank you Ricardo at #childrenshospitallosangeles… Louis and Lailas note could not have said it better.”

Tony-nominated actor Nick Cordero has taken a turn for the worse, according to his wife Amanda Kloots. She revealed on social media that Nick’s condition “got very bad” and is asking fans to “please pray pray pray.” Nick was admitted to the ICU after coming down with coronavirus like symptoms.

The 2020 Burning Man Festival is officially canceled. “After much listening, discussion, and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision not to build Black Rock City in 2020,” CEO Marian Goodell explained. “Given the painful reality of COVID-19, one of the greatest global challenges of our lifetimes, we believe this is the right thing to do. Yes, we are heartbroken. We know you are too. In 2020 we need human connection and Immediacy more than ever, but public health and the well-being of our participants, staff, and neighbors in Nevada are our highest priorities.” The festival will continue in a virtual format called “The Multiverse.”

Catch up on yesterday’s updates with Angelina Jolie, Camila Cabello and more.