Parenting requires many skills but Michael Bublé is winning our hearts with his adorable dad qualities. In a recent post he shared on social media, he shows a high team ensemble with his daughter Via. “QuaranTea Time”, shared the Canadian actor where he poses with two dolls, specifically a unicorn-themed stuffed animal. While Michael is not afraid to show his pajamas on social media, he continues to interact with his children amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Michael and Luisana Lopilato also share two other sons, Noah, six, and Elias, four. The 44-year-old star recently shared a heartfelt video while in Vancouver and encouraged his fans to take serious measures to protect families. He also said is important to support heroes and empower our leaders during this difficult time. Michael is currently homeschooling his children and going the extra mile with playtime. “Traded in my suit and microphone for spider man pajama pants and Krazy glue.”, he shows on social media while gluing a toy that appears to be a soldier. The dad-of-three confessed it has been challenging to homeschool the family while at home. ”We are doing it, but I am not great at it,” he said.