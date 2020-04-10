Quarantine – we all have to do it. During the strange times of the absence of physical touch and engagement (thanks, Coronavirus), these Latin music stars are here to let the world know we aren’t going through it alone. Many musicians such as J Balvin, Camila Cabello and Maluma have turned their living spaces into stages with at home concert series. Other stars have turned their homes into studios.
Music is the key that is helping Bad Bunny, Ivy Queen and Karol G and Anuel AA through periods of self-isolation. Lucky for the fans, their shared pain has turned into music. Whether they are singing about spending time at home, memories of their families, or finally being able to hit the stage again, these quarantine hits are the perfect document of today’s times, all of these songs hit close to home. Get up, stay inside, but dance and feel inspired by these Latin hits, created in quarantine.
Ivy Queen – Antídoto
For those people looking for a lifeline, Ivy Queen has delivered it. The Queen of Reggaeton transitioned her sound for something a little slower and heartfelt. As she sings about how important it is to get love and hugs and kisses, she flashes images of empty streets, health care professionals and fans greeting her with love. “We are the antidote of the world,” she sings in the healing last line of the song.
Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri – En Casita
Bad Bunny has had the love of his boo while under quarantine, but he misses the days when they could go out. The Puerto Rican superstar and his girlfriend surprised the world when they dropped a joint song from – you guessed it – the house. In the Trap single, that was released via SoundCloud, the rapper talks about how much he misses his professional recording equipment, performing and being out with family and friends. “Being stuck here until May 16 really sucks,” he raps.
Erika Ender – Back to the basics
The Panamanian singer-songwriter penned a song of hope in uncertainty. Erika sings about a world that needs healing. “A screen replacing love,” she sings in the opening line of the song. For the Despacito songwriter, it’s about being intune with the world around us. “We were forced back to the basics,” she told HOLA! USA. “To our inner selves, to solidarity, to empathy and individual and social responsibility. We are part of one big home called Earth.”
Farruko – El Tiempo Pasa (Cuarentena)
Farruko brings nostalgia as he reflects on all of the things he misses since being in Quarantine. In the song, the star reflects on the moments that he took for granted, such as time in the studio and time with his family. The video is equally emotional as the Puerto Rican musician walks along the empty island and shares pictures from his past.
Karol G and Anuel AA – Follow
Latin music’s biggest couple returned with their latest collaboration. Follow isn’t necessarily about being in quarantine, but rather pursuing someone from a distance. However, the Colombian songstress and the Puerto Rican rapper recorded and shot the video for the track inside their home in Miami. “We wanted to create a song that was cool and fresh for our fans with a video that shows how we are overcoming the reality that we are all going through. We are thinking of all of our fans out there and hope you’re staying safe and healthy during this time.”
Alejandro Sanz – El Mundo Fuera (The World Outside)
The Spanish musician feels the pain of his country as it is one of the hardest hit by the Coronavirus. In the piano lead single, Alejandro sings about the world that he misses from inside. “This song was created at home in quarantine,” he wrote. “It’s an improvisation traveling on a voice note, some harmony instructions and a feeling in common.”