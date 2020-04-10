Quarantine – we all have to do it. During the strange times of the absence of physical touch and engagement (thanks, Coronavirus), these Latin music stars are here to let the world know we aren’t going through it alone. Many musicians such as J Balvin, Camila Cabello and Maluma have turned their living spaces into stages with at home concert series. Other stars have turned their homes into studios.

Music is the key that is helping Bad Bunny, Ivy Queen and Karol G and Anuel AA through periods of self-isolation. Lucky for the fans, their shared pain has turned into music. Whether they are singing about spending time at home, memories of their families, or finally being able to hit the stage again, these quarantine hits are the perfect document of today’s times, all of these songs hit close to home. Get up, stay inside, but dance and feel inspired by these Latin hits, created in quarantine.

Ivy Queen – Antídoto

For those people looking for a lifeline, Ivy Queen has delivered it. The Queen of Reggaeton transitioned her sound for something a little slower and heartfelt. As she sings about how important it is to get love and hugs and kisses, she flashes images of empty streets, health care professionals and fans greeting her with love. “We are the antidote of the world,” she sings in the healing last line of the song.

Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri – En Casita

Bad Bunny has had the love of his boo while under quarantine, but he misses the days when they could go out. The Puerto Rican superstar and his girlfriend surprised the world when they dropped a joint song from – you guessed it – the house. In the Trap single, that was released via SoundCloud, the rapper talks about how much he misses his professional recording equipment, performing and being out with family and friends. “Being stuck here until May 16 really sucks,” he raps.