Kim Kardashian accidentally starred in a funny moment with her daughter, North West , while doing one of her famous beauty tutorials. Through a video shared on her social media account, the socialite is seen inside the guest bathroom of her house, when while doing her makeup, she receives the impromptu visit from her little girl, who asks her to wash her hands right when she was feeling the most inspired.
When interrupted in the middle of the recording, Kim‘s reaction is perhaps one many mothers can identify with during these times of quarantine, since young children have inexhaustible energy and demand all possible attention from their parents.
“Can you do it in the other room? I’m in the middle of something. I don’t want to get this all wet, sweetie,” Kim tells her daughter.
I'm walking you step-by-step through a quick and natural makeup routine for staying home. (With unexpected cameo from North)
Kanye West‘s wife then looks a bit uncomfortable at the situation and confesses: “I’m hiding in the guest room you guys. I’m hiding in the guest room because my kids will not leave me alone.”
Little did she know, North was listening in, and next thing she knows she responds with, “Hey, that’s mean!”
Although social distancing has strengthened families, everything seems to indicate that being stuck at home all day, every day has reached a certain point for the businesswoman, who practically had to “self-isolate” from her children to continue her business duties.
In a recent video chat with Jimmy Fallon, the famous social media star revealed what she‘s had to do to keep her children active and prevent them from getting bored during these tough times.
Despite being one of the most popular and wealthy women in the world, she has not been exempt from looking for ways to distract her children like many families today.