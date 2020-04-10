Kim Kardashian accidentally starred in a funny moment with her daughter, North West , while doing one of her famous beauty tutorials. Through a video shared on her social media account, the socialite is seen inside the guest bathroom of her house, when while doing her makeup, she receives the impromptu visit from her little girl, who asks her to wash her hands right when she was feeling the most inspired.

When interrupted in the middle of the recording, Kim‘s reaction is perhaps one many mothers can identify with during these times of quarantine, since young children have inexhaustible energy and demand all possible attention from their parents.

“Can you do it in the other room? I’m in the middle of something. I don’t want to get this all wet, sweetie,” Kim tells her daughter.