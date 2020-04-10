Anuel AA is showing love for his leading lady in a special way. The rapper took to his social media to share a silly new video with his fans. While Anuel’s antics were fun, all eyes were on the merch the rapper was wearing. In the video, the Keii rapper sported a hoodie bearing his and Karol G names. Anuel is no stranger to repping his lady through his style. The 27-year-old rapper has a collection of chains bearing his lady’s name. The pair have also been spotted twinning in hoodies with their picture on it.

©@anuel Anuel AA showed off his love for Karol G with new hoodie

The biggest symbol of the Secreto singer’s love is inked permanently on Anuel. The rapper has a giant portrait of him and Karol on his back. The pair, who got engaged in 2019, have been putting their love on display from quarantine.

Karol, 29, and Anuel have been joined by their brand new puppy at their home in Miami during the period of self-isolation. Outside of their hilarious social media posts, the pair released new music inspired by the amount of time they have spent together.