At this moment in time, people are keeping extra busy at home, whether it be binge-watching their favorite shows on Netflix or Amazon Prime, reading a book, or learning dances for TikTok. And speaking of TikTok, one of our favorite celebrities to follow is Jessica Alba . The mom-of-three has got her social media game down, and it’s even better when her family joins in on the fun. Her husband, Cash Warren, and their three children, Honor, 11, Haven, eight, and two-year-old Hayes have all made cameos on her videos.

The Honest Beauty founder, who’s known on the app as Yo Mama, uses it for everything between doing workouts and dances in PJs to sharing her skincare routines and much more. While her two older girls seem to really know their moves (obviously, they got it from their momma!), her little guy is still learning his way around the camera.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up all the times the L.A.’s Finest actress’ family has joined her on the app. And hey, no shame if you wanna follow along!