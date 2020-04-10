At this moment in time, people are keeping extra busy at home, whether it be binge-watching their favorite shows on Netflix or Amazon Prime, reading a book, or learning dances for TikTok. And speaking of TikTok, one of our favorite celebrities to follow is Jessica Alba . The mom-of-three has got her social media game down, and it’s even better when her family joins in on the fun. Her husband, Cash Warren, and their three children, Honor, 11, Haven, eight, and two-year-old Hayes have all made cameos on her videos.
The Honest Beauty founder, who’s known on the app as Yo Mama, uses it for everything between doing workouts and dances in PJs to sharing her skincare routines and much more. While her two older girls seem to really know their moves (obviously, they got it from their momma!), her little guy is still learning his way around the camera.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up all the times the L.A.’s Finest actress’ family has joined her on the app. And hey, no shame if you wanna follow along!
The beauty entrepreneur and her daughter Haven show us how it’s done while wearing silky PJs.
Not only did the whole family coordinate for this dance, but Jessica and her oldest daughter Honor even had matching outfits.
Sometimes it’s just her and her husband, Cash, and that’s okay too.
Wearing her leggings and sports bra from P.E. Nation, Jessica and her 11-year-old nail this dance iteration of Funky Town.
Beauty routines with her girls are triple the fun.
Jessica and Cash did this popular couples challenge, which has also been done by Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez .
There’s always time for a quick dance break at the Alba-Warren household.
And if both of her daughters are joining, then even better!
Everyone’s finding ways to stay busy, and this might just be one of Jessica’s favorite past times.
At-home cardio challenges is the new norm.
The actress’ baby boy is already a model and he doesn’t even know it!
Oh Hayes, how cute is he?