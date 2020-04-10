Eva Longoria’s latest bathtime adventure screams mom life! The Grand Hotel producer took to her social media to share her latest bath time experience. In the clip, posted on her stories, Eva shared that she was sitting in a bathtub full of Baby Shark toys, thanks to her one-year-old son Santiago Bastón. “When your bath has been taken over by a toddler.” In the clip, the Baby Shark song plays in the background while toys swim around the bathtub. Making the clip more hilarious, Santi’s name written across the tub. Sorry mom.

©@evalongoria Eva Longoria shared her bathtub full of baby shark toys

Little Santi has become a regular in his mom’s daily activities. In a recent post, the actress’ workout was crashed by her adorable tot. While Eva tried out her brand new Booty Belt, Santi playfully cheered her on in the background, while his dad tried to keep him out of the frame.

At the end of the video, Santi gave his seal of approval as she appeared in the frame, before walking away with his mommy’s phone. Eva has documented her and Sant’s extended time at home. The Desperate Housewives alum has shared pictures of baby boy Bastón playing around in his Spider Man suit, doing a little morning yoga and joining his mommy for workouts.