Not all heroes wear capes and Mario Lopez is a hero when it comes to feeding the medical professionals fighting against Coronavirus. The Access Hollywood hosts donated boxes of pizza to health workers at a local hospital in California fighting COVID-19. The Italian menu came to a surprise for many ER doctors who are working long hours during the global pandemic. Besides feeding the medical heroes, Mario has been social distancing and setting up funds to raise money to manufacture masks and protective gear to hospitals around LA county.
The Saved By The Bell actor recently shared on his social media the different organizations he is uniting with, “We are also teaming up with BUCA Di BEPPO to have meals delivered to everyone on the front lines in the ER,” Mario continued. Mario is also helping St. Joseph’s Medical Center, the hospital where his children were born. “And our CasaMexico tequila family will be donating proceeds to #HeroesAtSaintJoes. We are grateful for their dedication and send prayers to everyone fighting this disease.” He thanked medial professionals who are protecting those from the global pandemic.
As The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia actor continues to support medical workers while he works from home “It’s all about that “Work at Home” vibe, gettin it done!” shared Mario. The 46-year-old is also stepping up his core workout while in quarantine with a special #plankthatsong challenge created by Ellen DeGenres to motivate people to get more exercise. The challenge requires the person to pick a song and sing it all the way through while holding the plank. Mario who recently completed the workout, challenges Eva Longoria with a video where he is doing a plank workout and singing I Need Love by LL Cool J. “I’m gettin down on my challenge, with an old school classic... @EvaLongoria you’re up girl!”, he tagged Eva on the post and she quipped. “I accept the challenge since you stole my song!!!!!!”