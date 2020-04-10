Not all heroes wear capes and Mario Lopez is a hero when it comes to feeding the medical professionals fighting against Coronavirus. The Access Hollywood hosts donated boxes of pizza to health workers at a local hospital in California fighting COVID-19. The Italian menu came to a surprise for many ER doctors who are working long hours during the global pandemic. Besides feeding the medical heroes, Mario has been social distancing and setting up funds to raise money to manufacture masks and protective gear to hospitals around LA county.

©@mariolopez Mario Lopez donates food to health workers fighting COVID-19

The Saved By The Bell actor recently shared on his social media the different organizations he is uniting with, “We are also teaming up with BUCA Di BEPPO to have meals delivered to everyone on the front lines in the ER,” Mario continued. Mario is also helping St. Joseph’s Medical Center, the hospital where his children were born. “And our CasaMexico tequila family will be donating proceeds to #HeroesAtSaintJoes. We are grateful for their dedication and send prayers to everyone fighting this disease.” He thanked medial professionals who are protecting those from the global pandemic.