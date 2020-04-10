Angelina Jolie has spoken out to voice her concerns about the safety of children forced to live with their abusers in self-isolation. “The social distancing that is necessary to stop COVID-19 is one that will inadvertently fuel a direct rise in trauma and suffering for vulnerable children. There are already reports of a surge in domestic violence around the world, including violent killings,” the mom-of-six wrote in an article for Time. She went on to note issues with schools being shutdown as they are ”a lifeline of opportunity as well as a shield offering protection - or at least a temporary reprieve - from violence, exploitation and other difficult circumstances, including sexual exploitation, forced marriage and child labour and domestic violence.... It will take an effort by the whole of our country to give children the protection and care they deserve.”
Rihanna is joining forces with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to help abuse victims on lockdown. TMZ reports that the internet boss and the singer’s Clara Lionel Foundation are donating a total of $4.2million to the Mayor’s Fund For Los Angeles.
Check out these amazing Latina-owned fashion brands that are making very stylish face masks.
Frustrated with not being able to socialize? These hilarious memes about extroverts during social distancing will show you are not alone. (Well you are, but you know what we mean.)
JLo gives update on delayed wedding with A-Rod
PJs, ‘batas’ and comfy clothes: the best quarantine looks from our favorite celebs
You won’t be seeing Camila Cabello’s big screen debut until next year. Release of the singer’s Cinderella reboot, which she was filming in London before shooting was stopped because of the pandemic, has been rescheduled for February 2021.
If you need a pick-me-up, watch these mariachis – wearing masks and keeping a safe distance – serenade one of Mexico’s largest hospitals .
50 Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan has defended pals Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig’s poorly received take on John Lennon’s Imagine – but says he gets why it rubbed people the wrong way. “I’ll tell you what the problem was: I literally did mine in the toilet of my house. Quite clearly, some people had escaped to their second home,” said the Irish actor. “There’s too much acreage in the background, too many beautiful trees swaying in the background, clearly in front of an ocean, that sort of craic.” He said Kristen contacted him to participate, and then later wrote to apologize! “She texted days later saying, ’Sorry’... Not being on social media, I wasn’t aware of the reaction – but was made aware by mates,” he revealed.
Fast money moves: Cardi B is giving away $1,000 per hour to those affected by COVID-19.
Taraji P. Henson has launched a new service providing online mental health therapy for African-Americans in need. Her Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation – named after her father, who suffered mental health issues after serving in Vietnam – will provide five free counseling sessions online from April 15. “This campaign is for under-served communities experiencing life-changing events related to, or triggered by, the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Empire star said on social media. ”In the African-American community, we‘ve been taught to tough it out, hide our suffering, but this is something none of us have ever experienced, and no one should suffer in silence.” If you want to donate to the cause, text NOSTIGMA to 707070.
