Angelina Jolie has spoken out to voice her concerns about the safety of children forced to live with their abusers in self-isolation. “The social distancing that is necessary to stop COVID-19 is one that will inadvertently fuel a direct rise in trauma and suffering for vulnerable children. There are already reports of a surge in domestic violence around the world, including violent killings,” the mom-of-six wrote in an article for Time. She went on to note issues with schools being shutdown as they are ”a lifeline of opportunity as well as a shield offering protection - or at least a temporary reprieve - from violence, exploitation and other difficult circumstances, including sexual exploitation, forced marriage and child labour and domestic violence.... It will take an effort by the whole of our country to give children the protection and care they deserve.”

Rihanna is joining forces with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to help abuse victims on lockdown. TMZ reports that the internet boss and the singer’s Clara Lionel Foundation are donating a total of $4.2million to the Mayor’s Fund For Los Angeles.

