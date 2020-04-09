Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara’s romance story is the perfect example of what happens when you wait for love -- and know the right people. The True Blood star opened up about the moment he met his wife. During an appearance on his friend Jess Cagle’s SiriusXM radio show, the actor detailed how the journalist invited him to the White House Correspondents Dinner, where he first laid eyes on his love.

©Instagram/@sofiavergara Joe Manganiello details his first encounter with wife Sofia Vergara

“As we’re walking around, who comes swooping down in front of us? Sofia Vergara. And I can’t take my eyes off of her,” he said. Joe shared that he and his crew spent the night following the actress to different parties. Little did he know, the star who was believed to be engaged at the time, had the same idea.

Later on that night Jesse Tyler Ferguson comes up to me and says ‘My friend Sofia wants to come over and say hi,’” he shared. Joe revealed that Sofia revealed that she was a fan of his, but didn’t mention anything about going out. Three weeks after the event, Joe got news that Sofia wasn’t engaged, and saw the opportunity to pursue the woman of his dreams.