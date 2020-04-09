Tom Brady made a shocking reveal about his marriage to Gisele Bündchen. The former New England Patriots quarterback opened up about a time in their relationship when things were far from perfect. “A couple of years ago...she didn‘t feel like I was doing my part for the family and she felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house,” he shared during an interview with Howard Stern.

“And all of a sudden, when that season ended, I’d be like, ’Great, let me get into all my other business activities, let me get into my football training,’ and she’s sitting there going, ‘Well, when are you gonna do things for the house? When are you gonna take the kids to school and do that?’” Tom, 42, recalled the former Victoria’s Secret supermodel reminding him that his dreams weren’t the only thing that mattered. “I had to like, check myself because she‘s like, ’I have goals and dreams too...so you’d better start taking care of things at the house.“

The NFL MVP and the former model have been married since 2009. Together Tom and Gisele are parents to ten-year-old Benjamin and seven-year-old Vivian. Tom also has a 12-year-old son John, from a previous relationship.

Tom shared that it was two years ago when he decided to be receptive to his wife’s concerns and make a transition in his career that would have a positive effect on his life at home. “So two years ago, as it related to your football for me, I had to make a big transition in my life to say, ‘I can‘t do all the things that I wanted to do for football like I used to,’” he shared. ”I gotta take care of things in my family because my family, the situation wasn’t great. She wasn’t satisfied with our marriage. So I needed to make a change in that.