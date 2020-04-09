Romeo Santos shared a special message and a special surprise with the world. The King of Bachata took to his social media to encourage fellow New Yorkers to stay inside and do their part to stop the spread of the Coronavirus. “The best way to take care of yourself and others from COVID-19 is to stay at home. I stay at home for my family and for my fans around the world. Thanks @NYGovCuomo for tagging me. I nominate @ giancarlo818 next and tell us who stays home. #NewYorkTough #IStayHomeFor #StopTheSpread.” Making the video message even more personal was the cameo by his youngest son Valentino.

©@romeosantos Romeo Santos shared a video with son Valentino

In the clip, the 38-year-old singer sits on the floor and plays with his baby son. The adorable tot keeps his face turned away from the camera, but chimes in while his dad delivers the message. Romeo, who is known for keeping his personal life notoriously private, shocked the world in May when he announced that he welcomed his second child.

“Mis Dos Nuevos Bebés Ano (My two new babies this year),” he wrote next to the black and white photo of the newborn’s feet on top of his album Utopia. A couple months later, the star revealed his son’s name in a sweet Father’s Day post. “Baby Valentino and I wish you a Happy Father’s Day.” In the picture, the Canalla crooner holds on to his son’s little hand.

©@romeosantos Romeo is also proud dad to 18-year-old Alex

Romeo, who is also father to 18-year-old son Alex, has largely kept his baby boy out of the spotlight, aside from little appearances on social media. In 2019, the Aventura star opened up about fatherhood. “With my first kid, I was a kid having a kid. I was a coward, so I ran,” he said during an interview with The Breakfast Club. “I wasn’t in a relationship at the time, it was just something that happened. I have a great relationship with Alex, it’s been great for over a decade. You have to be there for your kids in every since of the word. I’m so busy with my career, and sometimes I try to balance both and end up working more. I’m a way better person than I was before.”