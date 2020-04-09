As the world comes together to fight the global pandemic , many celebrities are using their voices, platforms and monetary goods to help those in need. The latest to sum up to the long list, which already includes Karol G , Oprah Winfrey , Maluma and many more, is Cardi B . The Bodak Yellow rapper announced she’s teaming up with the fast-fashion retailer, Fashion Nova to donate 1,000 dollars every hour from April 8 through May 20, until they have given away $1 million. That’s right!

©GettyImages Cardi wants people to share their stories if they’re in need of help

Through a video she posted on her social media account, the award-winning artist encouraged her fans and followers to share their stories. “Thank you guys for supporting me and @FashionNova, I teamed up with them to help those that have been impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic,” she captioned. “Many of you are struggling to pay bills, feed your families, and take care of your overall essential needs.”

The Dominican-American artist noted that to qualify, people must visit fashionnova.com/cares to share their stories and information. Cardi and the Fashion Nova team will then pick 24 people each day for the duration of the program. “Also PLEASE make sure that your Instagram is public, because I will also personally be looking thru these submitted pages,” she added to her caption.