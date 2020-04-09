Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s five-year-old son Sasha is tapping into his talents. The Me Gusta singer shared a picture on her social media that was taken by her little boy. “I think my son Sasha wants to be a photographer/Creo que mi hijo Sasha quiere ser fotógrafo!.” In the picture, Shak wore her daytime pajamas and a bare face as she posed for the camera. It’s no telling if her little boy used a phone or camera for the amazing shot. One thing is for sure, Sasha has an eye for lighting and getting the best angles.

©@shakira Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s five-year-old son took a stunning picture of his mom

This isn’t the first time Sasha put his photography skills on display. In July, Sasha, who was just four-years-old at the time, took a beautiful close up photo of his mom. “Picture taken by Sasha Piqué Mebarak my new 4-year-old photographer/Foto tomada por Sasha Piqué Mebarak, mi nuevo fotógrafo de 4 años! Shak.”

For the snap, the Hips Don’t Lie singer was once again bare-faced, natural and the perfect muse for her son. Sharkia, 43, and Gerard, 33, are also parents to seven-year-old Milan. Shakira, Gerard, Milan and Sasha have been spending a lot of quality time at home together.

The mother-of-two took to her social media with some uplifting words of encouragement for fellow parents and kids during the time of self-isolation. “Knowing the situation of parents with young children in this difficult period of quarantine, I empathize with those who do not have an outdoor space or balcony for their children to breathe fresh air,” she wrote in Spanish. “If it is allowed to go out for a walk or for adults to shop, a solution would have to be considered that would grant this same right to children who need sun and air for their physical and mental health.”