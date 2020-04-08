Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes brought smiles to some really special faces. The Señorita singers called in for a surprise visit with patients at the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. Fans were touched when they picked up the call and saw Camila on the line, but Shawn’s surprise cameo made it even better. “@ryanseacrest Just when the kids thought their video call with @Camila_Cabello couldn’t get any better, @ShawnMendes enters the chat. Thank you both for hanging out and pulling off this surprise,” The Ryan Seacrest Foundation account wrote.

©GettyImages Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes surprised patients at the Children’s National Hospital with a virtual visit

The Children’s Hospital account echoed the sentiments writing: “Thank you @camila_cabello and @shawnmendes for virtually hanging with some of our patients!” Camila, 23, and Shawn, 21, spent time on the call dancing along to both the Savage and Show Me Something Tik Tok challenge and learning about their fans on the call.