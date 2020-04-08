Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes brought smiles to some really special faces. The Señorita singers called in for a surprise visit with patients at the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. Fans were touched when they picked up the call and saw Camila on the line, but Shawn’s surprise cameo made it even better. “@ryanseacrest Just when the kids thought their video call with @Camila_Cabello couldn’t get any better, @ShawnMendes enters the chat. Thank you both for hanging out and pulling off this surprise,” The Ryan Seacrest Foundation account wrote.
The Children’s Hospital account echoed the sentiments writing: “Thank you @camila_cabello and @shawnmendes for virtually hanging with some of our patients!” Camila, 23, and Shawn, 21, spent time on the call dancing along to both the Savage and Show Me Something Tik Tok challenge and learning about their fans on the call.
During the Q&A portion, the duo even shared how their time together in quarantine is going. “It’s the most fun,” the Mercy singer chimed in after a fan asked his girlfriend how fun it is being quarantined with him. Camila added: “It’s the most fun. He made broccoli eggs today. Have you ever heard of broccoli eggs? It sounds terrible, but it tastes great.”
The duo also revealed that their favorite video to shoot was the music video for Señorita. Camila and Shawn have been spending loads of time together in Miami, where they are practicing social distancing. In addition to the surprise video chat, the pair have performed virtual concerts to benefit those affected by the Coronavirus.