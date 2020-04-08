Selena Gomez is removing the filter on her hair and going all-natural during quarantine season. Marissa Marino, Selena’s hairstylist recommends to give hot tools a break while staying at home during the global pandemic. “The reminder we all need to air dry & go natural more....especially now that we are all staying home 🏠 but honestly I can’t wait to style some hair again!!” shares Marissa on her social media post. Many celebrities have joined the free makeup and natural hair movement during these unprecedented times. From Jessica Alba morning skin routine to Rosalia at-home haircut, celebrities are proving that all you need is self-care and the right products.

©@selenagomez

Marissa shared a quick tutorial on how to air dry waves. She recommends to “start with damp hair and spray either a leave-in conditioner or sea salt spray.” As this technique does not require heat you can use In Common Magic Myst to get some texture. “Split hair into four sections. Two in front of the ear and two in back of the ear. Twist each section individually away from the face.”, she continues to explain. “If you are sleeping in these you can secure with hair ties. I prefer not to during the day so that I don’t get a crease! This is great even if you have fine hair that dries straight.”