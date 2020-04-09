Anthony Ramos is a rising star with big projects underway. From working alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in A Star is Born to his leading role as Usnavi de la Vega in the upcoming film, In The Heights, Anthony is breaking barriers. The Brooklyn-born actor is bringing his passion for music to DreamWorks’ new film Trolls World Tour, which also stars Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake and J Balvin . The musical was scheduled to be released in theaters on April 10, but due to the coronavirus global pandemic, it is coming out on-demand instead. “I definitely see a lot of people going through it, stressed financially, emotionally, spiritually,” he tells HOLA! USA. “I’m just dealing with it on a day to day basis, but for the most part I’m good; I’m really good. I’m thankful for having this time at home because I don’t remember the last time I’ve had this much time at home at all.”

Music heals the soul, something Anthony definitely understands. As a talented singer and songwriter, Anthony identifies with his animated character and connecting people through music and rhythm. Keep reading to see who is on repeat on his playlist and how he became King Trollex and transports you to the Trolls Village, an imaginary world where funk, country, techno, classical, pop and rock coexist together.

©DreamWorks Anthony Ramos is King Trollex

HOLA! USA: What inspired you to be in an animated film? Anthony Ramos: “I’ve wanted to animate a character for so long. It took two years to make it happen, and a few auditions, but I’m so grateful that DreamWorks and Universal gave me a chance to be a part of this. It’s interesting that Trolls was the first one because Trolls is probably one of my favorite animated movies. I watched it at least three times. This was even before I auditioned for the job. And to get a part in the second movie was wild. My fiancée and I laughed about it because she was like, ‘We been watching this movie so much.’”

Who reached out that they wanted you to be a part of this? “It was kind of funny. I was in L.A., and I recorded my audition in the closet on my phone because I didn’t really know how to use any programs to record on the computer. It wasn’t until months after I got the call. I hadn’t heard from the team in so long, and then finally, it was like one of those surprises; it was like Christmas to me.”

