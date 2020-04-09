Prince William and Kate Middleton are just like us – using video conferencing as they work from home. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spoke to teachers and kids at England’s Casterton Primary Academy, which is still open because it has a high percentage of students whose parents are essential medical workers, via Zoom. No word on if the British royals were wearing their nice shirts on top but casual PJs on the bottom.
Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley was hospitalized for nearly five days with the coronavirus. The 52-year-old reality TV dad opened up about the frightening ordeal on his Chrisley Confessions podcast. “It has been the sickest that I have ever been in the 52 years I’ve been on this earth,” he revealed, saying he battled the illness for three weeks.
Quarantine makeover! Maluma and more celebs who are going for the big chop
Crown Princess Victoria and Kate Middleton have twinning style moment working from home
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes shared some of their quarantine secrets while chatting with young patients at a Washington, DC childrens hospital.
Are Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are #NewYorkTough? Governor Andrew Cuomo wants to know.
Struggling to keep your hair in shape while during social isolation? Selena Gomez’s hairstylist has some great tips on how to restore your tresses so you’ll look fabulous once we can socialize again.
If you’re online shopping during lockdown, make sure to support these fashion brands that are donating to COVID-19 relief...
...And pick up these 8 Latinx childrens books that you can read to your kids.
Demi Moore and her three daughters are set to tell all about their family life under lockdown. The actress and her kids, Tallulah, Rumer and Scout, have invited followers to an online chat this weekend. Tallulah, 26, reached out to her fans, saying the four would “delve deep about what‘s on our minds right now – we’d love to invite you to send any questions you wanna ask us!” Exact details of the internet meet-up, titled “Homebodies”, haven’t yet been revealed.
Halsey has donated 100,000 masks to Los Angeles hospitals. The singer said she was “in awe” of frontline workers and wanted to do her part to support medical staff. “Their determination, selflessness and empathy is the single greatest example of our capacity to love and survive as humans,” the Without Me star wrote on social media. ”I am beyond privileged to be self-isolating in my home, without the fear and obligation of essential work employment. Without a sick family member to care for. A child to feed. A financial crisis to navigate. So I tried to find a real way to make a difference.”