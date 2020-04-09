Struggling to keep your hair in shape while during social isolation? Selena Gomez’s hairstylist has some great tips on how to restore your tresses so you’ll look fabulous once we can socialize again.

If you’re online shopping during lockdown, make sure to support these fashion brands that are donating to COVID-19 relief...

...And pick up these 8 Latinx childrens books that you can read to your kids.

Demi Moore and her three daughters are set to tell all about their family life under lockdown. The actress and her kids, Tallulah, Rumer and Scout, have invited followers to an online chat this weekend. Tallulah, 26, reached out to her fans, saying the four would “delve deep about what‘s on our minds right now – we’d love to invite you to send any questions you wanna ask us!” Exact details of the internet meet-up, titled “Homebodies”, haven’t yet been revealed.

©@demimoore Demi Moore, front second from right, and ex-husband Bruce Willis, holding a giant spoon, went viral earlier this week for this family isolation photo – and now the actress is going to talk life under lockdown in an internet conversation

Halsey has donated 100,000 masks to Los Angeles hospitals. The singer said she was “in awe” of frontline workers and wanted to do her part to support medical staff. “Their determination, selflessness and empathy is the single greatest example of our capacity to love and survive as humans,” the Without Me star wrote on social media. ”I am beyond privileged to be self-isolating in my home, without the fear and obligation of essential work employment. Without a sick family member to care for. A child to feed. A financial crisis to navigate. So I tried to find a real way to make a difference.”