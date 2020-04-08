We’ve all seen Governor Andrew Cuomo’s daily press conferences where he pleads with the residents of New York and beyond to stay home in an effort to flatten the curve during the coronavirus pandemic. We also saw the PSAs done by Lala Anthony, Robert DeNiro and other well-known New Yorkers doing their part. And now, the governor has challenged the Bronx queen and ultimate New Yorker Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, even if they are currently in Miami, to say who they are staying home for.

Governor Cuomo kicked off the challenge. It comes as no surprise that he mentioned his mother Matilda as she was the influence for Matilda’s Law and constantly brings up his worry about her during his press conferences or interviews with the media including his brother Chris on his CNN Cuomo Prime Time. “The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home. It will save lives and protect those we love. I want to protect my mother, Matilda Cuomo,” he wrote along with two images, one recent and one from when he was a baby with his mom. “Tell us who you’re staying home for and post with the hashtags #NewYorkTough and #IStayHomeFor and tag your friends to go next. I’m nominating @jlo, @arod, @giancarlo818 and @romeosantos — who are you staying home for?”

©@nygovcuomo Governor Cuomo shared that he is staying home for his mother Matilda

The Marry Me star and former Yankees player accepted the challenge and proved the Empire State is always on their mind. Jennifer, who has been juggling her new Quibi show’s Thanks a Million launch with homeschooling their kids, and Alex sat cuddled close on a couch to share who they stay home for. “@Arod and #IStayHomeFor those on the front lines - the doctors, nurses and technicians that are working so hard to keep everyone safe. Thank you @NYGovCuomo for tagging us. We nominate @jimmyfallon to go next and tell us who you’re staying home for. #NewYorkTough #StopTheSpread.”