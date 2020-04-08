Lele Pons left her fans speechless when she posted a shocking fail dance video. In the video, the Volar songstress shows her twerking moves but totally failed when she drops back and shatters the glass door. Though most of Lele’s videos are hilarious and pre-planned, this video did not go according to the script. The dance challenge took an unfortunate turn of events where she loses her balance and falls through the glass door. Fans immediately commented on the accidental video, asking if she was ok. She replied to one of her fans, “yes but I need to get a door now.”
The Latina influencer rose to fame with the entertainment app, Vine. Now she even has more viewers than JLO on TikTok with a whopping number of 7.7 million followers where she shares viral challenges, dances and comedy sketches. Recently, Lele has shared funny quarantine videos along with Hannah Stocking and Twan Kuyper. She is also making it in the music industry with her new single and music video Volar that already has amassed over 22M views. While Lele continues in social isolation, she is testing new beauty routines and practicing creative dance challenges on TikTok. “Still learning how to do these TikToks dances😩🥴💔 (wait for it)” she shared on her social account.
The Latin comedian is not afraid to show her imperfections in front of the camera and is a believer that your flaws can be your best assets. With thousands of people infected due to COVID-19, Lele continues to spread positivity in all her social channels. Already, many of her fans have joined the dance challenge with the song Volar. “So happy to see so many of you dancing to my new song “Volar” ❤ 10 MILLION VIEWS IN 3 DAYS THANK YOUUU! ( LINK IN BIO )🔥🔥🔥 thank you” Lele quipped on her post.