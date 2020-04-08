The Latina influencer rose to fame with the entertainment app, Vine. Now she even has more viewers than JLO on TikTok with a whopping number of 7.7 million followers where she shares viral challenges, dances and comedy sketches. Recently, Lele has shared funny quarantine videos along with Hannah Stocking and Twan Kuyper. She is also making it in the music industry with her new single and music video Volar that already has amassed over 22M views. While Lele continues in social isolation, she is testing new beauty routines and practicing creative dance challenges on TikTok. “Still learning how to do these TikToks dances😩🥴💔 (wait for it)” she shared on her social account.

©@lelepons Lele Pons reaches over 22M views with her single Volar

The Latin comedian is not afraid to show her imperfections in front of the camera and is a believer that your flaws can be your best assets. With thousands of people infected due to COVID-19, Lele continues to spread positivity in all her social channels. Already, many of her fans have joined the dance challenge with the song Volar. “So happy to see so many of you dancing to my new song “Volar” ❤ 10 MILLION VIEWS IN 3 DAYS THANK YOUUU! ( LINK IN BIO )🔥🔥🔥 thank you” Lele quipped on her post.