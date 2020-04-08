Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their baby girl. And while they must be keeping busy at home planning their little bundle of joy’s nursery, they’ve also been thinking about baby names. However, it seems they’ve reached an agreement to name her after Katy’s paternal grandmother, Ann Pearl Hudson, who passed away in early March, shortly after the 35-year-old singer announced her pregnancy. According to The Naughty But Nice with Rob podcast, sources told the host Rob Shuter Katy and Orlando’s plans on their daughter’s name.

©@katyperry Sources revealed the couple will be naming their daughter after Katy’s late grandmother

Katy “plans to name her Pearl or Hudson or Ann,” sources told host Rob Shuter on Monday. ‘It was Katy’s grandmother that made Katy the woman and the fighter that she is today,’ the source continued. “Her granny survived the Great Depression making G strings for showgirls in Vegas.”

The source added that “Katy believes that it is no coincidence that as her granny’s soul leaves the earth, another soul arrives.” Days after the Con Calma singer surprised fans with her pregnancy with the music video for her single Never Worn White, she then took to social media on March 9 to share the sad news about her grandmother’s passing.

©@katyperry Katy’s grandmother passed away in early March

The American Idol judge posted a heartfelt message accompanied by a series of pictures featuring Ann in every one of them. “A lot of what I am is because of my father... and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I’m so grateful she did,” she wrote. “She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas,” Katy continued.