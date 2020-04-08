Marc Anthony had a special guest in the studio while his musical magic. The King of Salsa shared a sneak peak at the latest episode of his OPUS Recording Sessions YouTube series. In the clip, the 51-year-old works with his team to create his lead single, Parecen Viernes. One of the biggest cameos is Maluma, who gave his seal of approval for the track. However, it was the appearance of the Vivir Mi Vida singer’s 16-year-old son Ryan Muniz that will have you doing a double take.

©@marcanthony Marc Anthony’s son Ryan is his spitting image in the studio

Towards the end of the clip, Marc’s son Ryan stands by the soundboard and bops his head to the track. The teen is a spitting image of his father. Ryan rocks a Champion t-shirt, a baseball cap and his signature glasses.

The OPUS Recording Sessions series documents the creation of the veteran musician’s Grammy-winning Album. Throughout the weekly series, Marc has been joined by a host of other famous faces and some of his children. Ryan, who the star shares with his ex-wife Dayanara Torres, takes after his famous parents.

In December, Ryan showed off his musical via his mother’s social media. In the clip, Dayanara records the teen as he sits at the piano and perfectly executes the tune. Music is close to the Flor Pálida singer and his children’s heart. Marc is also a proud father to Ryan’s older brother Christian, 11-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom he shares with Jennifer Lopez and daughter Ariana.