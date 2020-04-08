When it comes to supporting her country, Bhasha Mukherjee does not think twice. The young woman, who was the winner of Miss England 2019, left her title as beauty queen to practice her profession as a doctor in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic. With more than 55,000 confirmed cases and 6,000 deaths in the European country, the Bhasha, who has Indian roots, decided to help and went to work at Pilgrim Hospital in the community of Boston, Lincolnshire, on the east coast of England.

©@bhasha05 Miss England 2019, Bhasha Mukherjee, has two diplomas from the Faculty of Medicine from the University of Nottingham

According to CNN, the 24-year-old model was on a tour in India last March where she was working with some charities. While in the Asian country, Bhasha visited several schools and shelters for abandoned girls. But as she toured India, the model received messages and calls from her former medical colleagues, who told her about the gravity of the situation in England due to the Coronavirus, Bhasha knew she needed to return home and get to work.

©@bhasha05 Dr. Mukherjee is already working at a Boston city hospital

After spending several days stranded in India over border closures to prevent the spread of the virus, Mukherjee was able to return to finally England. It was then that she contacted the hospital’s administrative staff to let them know her wishes to return to work at the hospital.

©GettyImages In August 2019, Bhasha Mukherjee won the Miss England title.

In an interview with CNN, Bhasha said that she felt bad wearing the Miss England crown - even when doing humanitarian work - while thousands died of the Coronavirus. “When you are doing all this humanitarian work abroad, you’re still expected to put the crown on, get ready…look pretty,” she said. “I wanted to come back home. I wanted to come and go straight to work.”