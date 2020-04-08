There’s no better time to pose for the camera. Bad Bunny’s girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri posted a smoking hot bikini picture on her Instagram. For the black and white picture, that was simply captioned “🖤🤍,” the rapper’s girlfriend stood in a doorway putting her abs on display. It’s no telling if the snap was taken by the Yo Perreo Sola rapper or the self-timer. Either way, it’s perfect. Gabriela’s photo of course was taken in the house, as she and her leading man have been practicing social distancing and staying inside.

©@gabrielaberlingeri Gabriela Berlingeri shared a sexy new bikini pic

The photo came after she shared a sweet selfie of her and Bunny. “🦠🖤🏡,” she wrote. In the selfie, the pair snuggled close together and kept the focus on their faces. Bad Bunny, 26, and Gabriela have been making the best out of their time in quarantine. Last week, the Puerto Rican duo released a song on the rapper’s Soundcloud.

“EN CASITA“ con @gabrielaberlingeri 🦠😷🏠,” the musician wrote next to a series of photos featuring him and his leading lady. In the track, the duo sing about wanting to see each other, but not being able to, due to the Coronavirus.

The song is the first time Gabriela has appeared on one of his singles. Bad Bunny and Gabriela have been spending a lot of quality time together. The duo made their love social media official and have shared hilarious moments from quarantine with their followers. In march, the Ignorantes rapper opened up about his relationship status. “Yeah, now I’m perreando, vivo perreando,” he told Entertainment Tonight.