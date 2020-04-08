Celebrity wedding watch: Jennifer Lopez gave an update on her delayed nuptials with A-Rod.

Thought you were running out of things to do during self-isolation? Maluma is so bored that he has given out his phone number.

©GettyImages Country and folk icon John Prine, 73, died on Tuesday from complications of the coronavirus

Country music star John Prine has died at 73, nearly three weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. The Grammy winner wrote songs such as Hello In There, Sam Stone and Paradise, and his own acclaimed albums including Bruised Orange and Aimless Love.

Miranda Lambert was among the fellow music stars, including Kacey Musgraves, Mandy Moore and Seth Meyers, who paid tribute to the folk and country icon. Miranda shared a photo of herself with John with the note: “Thank you for everything. One and only. #hellointhere #johnprine.” Bruce Springsteen remembered the country star as a “songwriter for the ages” and the “loveliest guy in the world”, while Toby Keith wrote: ”The great John Prine has passed away from the virus. He showed me how to ‘let it rip’ when it comes to songwriting. There’s a huge hole in the music world tonight. John did it best. RIP.”

Taylor Swift gave a fan $3,000 on April Fools Day – but it was no joke! Struggling college student Jess Buslewicz told MAGIC 106.7 that the megastar, who follows her on Tumblr, sent her $3,000 after she posted that she “was very anxious about the times that were to come.” “I was sitting on the couch and I got a PayPal notification that there was $3,000 in my account,” Jess recalled, adding: There’s a little message with it and at the end she said, ’PS – it may be April 1st but this is not an April Fools joke!’”